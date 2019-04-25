

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $426 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $5.64 billion from $5.62 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $426 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $5.64 Bln vs. $5.62 Bln last year.



