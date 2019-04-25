sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,00 Euro		+1,05
+2,63 %
WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 Ticker-Symbol: INP 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,315
41,45
15:00
41,355
41,645
14:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY41,00+2,63 %