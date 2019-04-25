sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,275 Euro		-1,36
-3,61 %
WKN: 157484 ISIN: US20030N1019 Ticker-Symbol: CTP2 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,892
38,179
14:51
37,93
38,14
14:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMCAST CORPORATION36,275-3,61 %