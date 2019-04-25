

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.55 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $3.12 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.48 billion or $0.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $26.86 billion from $22.79 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.48 Bln. vs. $3.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $26.86 Bln vs. $22.79 Bln last year.



