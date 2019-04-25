The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 29 April 2019. ISIN DK0061133899 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name Gudme Raaschou - Europæiske Ejendomsaktier ---------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 171854 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name GRIEJD ---------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.