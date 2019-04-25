

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - What makes these stocks interesting?



Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) reported stellar Q3 results.



Net income was $61.6 million or $0.88 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $44.5 million or $0.61 per share in the same period of last year.



Non-GAAP net income was $67.5 million or $0.96 per share versus $49.0 million or $0.67 per share in the prior year period.



Total revenue was $147.9 million versus $127.7 million generated a year ago.



On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.83 per share on revenue of $136.34 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



'AspenTech's strong third quarter results were highlighted by annual spend growth of 9.7% year-over-year and positive growth contributions from each product suite and geography,' said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Technology.



**



ServiceNow (NOW) reported better-than-expected Q1 results.



The company's Q1 net loss was $1.55 million or $0.01 per share versus a profit of $10.6 million or $0.06 per share last year.



Non-GAAP net income was $128.9 million or $0.67 per share compared to $104.6 million or $0.56 per share in the previous year.



Total revenues increased to $788.9 million from $589.2 million generated a year ago.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.54 per share on revenue of $766.22 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



John Donahoe, ServiceNow president and chief executive officer, said, 'Our performance shows the strength of our product and platform portfolio, and the core strategic partner role we are playing in enabling digital transformation for large public sector agencies, Fortune 500 companies and leading global enterprises.'



**



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported upbeat Q1 results.



The company's Q1 net income totaled $88.13 million or $3.13 per share compared to $59.45 million or $2.13 per share last year.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill reported adjusted earnings of $95.49 million or $3.40 per share for the period.



Revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $1.31 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.99 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



Brian Niccol, chief executive officer, said, 'This is the fifth consecutive quarter of accelerating comps, which reinforces our view that when we connect with guests through culturally relevant marketing focused on Chipotle's great taste and real ingredients, and provide more convenient access with less friction, they respond enthusiastically.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX