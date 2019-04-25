

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.11 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, United Parcel Service reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 billion or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $17.16 billion from $17.11 billion last year.



United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $17.16 Bln vs. $17.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 to $7.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX