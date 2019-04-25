Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Apr 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for March 2019 and for April 2018 through March 2019 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic Production(1) March 2019Mazda's domestic production volume in March 2019 decreased 4.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in March 2019]CX-5: 39,749 units (down 1.0% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 11,129 units (down 25.8%)CX-3: 11,351 units (up 59.9%)(2) April 2018 through March 2019Mazda's domestic production volume in the period from April 2018 through March 2019 increased 2.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in the period from April 2018 through March 2019]CX-5: 435,397 units (up 4.9% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 156,882 units (down 6.4%)CX-3: 134,871 units (up 5.9%)2. Overseas Production(1) March 2019Mazda's overseas production volume in March 2019 decreased 6.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in March 2019]Mazda3: 17,280 units (down 26.4% year on year)Mazda2: 13,207 units (up 70.1%)CX-4: 4,947 units (down 11.7%)(2) April 2018 through March 2019Mazda's overseas production volume in the period from April 2018 through March 2019 decreased 11.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2018 through March 2019]Mazda3: 203,291 units (down 20.3% year on year)Mazda2: 120,315 units (up 20.1%)CX-4: 56,302 units (down 20.0%)II. Domestic sales(1) March 2019Mazda's domestic sales volume in March 2019 decreased 18.3% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.7% (down 1 point year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 4.4% total market share (down 0.8 points).[Domestic sales of key models in March 2019]Mazda2 (Demio): 6,467 units (down 14.8% year on year)CX-5: 6,330 units (down 31.8%)CX-8: 4,383 units (up 1.0%)(2) April 2018 through March 2019Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from April 2018 through March 2019 increased 2.0% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (up 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.1 points).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2018 through March 2019]Mazda2 (Demio): 43,843 units (down 12.4% year on year)CX-5: 39,946 units (up 4.7%)CX-8: 31,029 units (up 136.8%)III. Exports(1) March 2019Mazda's export volume in March 2019 decreased 5.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in March 2019]CX-5: 34,024 units (down 0.9% year on year)Mazda3: 11,976 units (up 2.9%)CX-3: 9,067 units (up 88.4%)(2) April 2018 through March 2019Mazda's export volume in the period from April 2018 through March 2019 increased 1.8% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in the period from April 2018 through March 2019]CX-5: 392,067 units (up 4.0% year on year)Mazda3: 141,215 units (down 3.5%)CX-3: 119,804 units (up 8.3%)IV. Global Sales(1) March 2019Mazda's global sales volume in March 2019 decreased 11.0% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in March 2019]CX-5: 46,364 units (down 10.4% year on year)Mazda3: 29,770 units (down 23.0%)Mazda2: 19,483 units (down 3.0%)(2) April 2018 through March 2019Mazda's global sales volume in the period from April 2018 through March 2019 decreased 4.3% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China and other regions.[Global sales of key models in the period from April 2018 through March 2019]CX-5: 458,270 units (up 3.0% year on year)Mazda3: 361,242 units (down 28.6%)Mazda2: 169,436 units (up 8.3%)