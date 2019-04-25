With its latest H218 report, Deinove reiterated its focus on the major areas of bioactives and antibiotics. The most recent significant announcement was its collaboration with the Institut Pasteur, which will provide access to a selection of bacterial strains. The upcoming initiation of the company's first Phase II trial with DNV3837 for C. diff infections is the key milestone this year. According to the released details, the trial is expected to start in mid-2019 in the US and Germany, enrol 40 patients and last for about a year. If positive, the next step would likely be a Phase III trial. Deinove's commercial activities will continue to focus on the two marketed and several other cosmetics ingredients in development. Our valuation is virtually unchanged at €66m or €4.2/share.

