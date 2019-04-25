Smith-Midland Corporation: J-J Hooks MASH Restrained Safety Barriers Approved for Use in California

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID), announced that it received approval from The California Department of Transportation for its MASH TL3 tested J-J Hooks temporary restrained (pinned or bolted) precast concrete safety barrier.

This marks the first penetration of the J-J Hooks brand into California, the 2nd largest market in the U.S. with over 26 million drivers and almost 400,000 lane miles of roadway.

The barrier, in 12.5-foot lengths, sustained dynamic deflections of 5.9-inches when bolted (using only two bolts) and 8.8-inches when pinned (using three pins). The restrained design received FHWA Federal Aid Eligibility Letters B 52B and B 52C respectively.

J-J Hooks offers state/provincial transportation authorities a family of MASH TL3 tested temporary precast concrete barrier for immediate use on their roadways. Available are two free-standing tested designs (12-foot & 20-foot lengths) and the restrained (bolted or pinned) design described above.

Thirty-four state/provincial authorities have approved J-J Hooks restrained barrier, as an alternate to their standard barrier, for use on their roadways. Additional approvals have been requested and are expected shortly.

To date, nearly 15,000,000 LF of J-J Hooks have been provided to state construction projects worldwide, including 500,000 LF of MASH approved barriers. All J-J Hooks barrier designs utilize the same J-Hook connection system which provides the industry's fastest installation and removal capability, has integral self-aligning connection guides, and requires no loose hardware. Visit www.JJHooks.com for more information.

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information on Easi-Set precast concrete products or licensing opportunities, please contact Easi-Set by calling 1-800-547-4045 or going online to www.EasiSet.com.

Media, Licensing and Sales Inquiries:

info@easiset.com

(540) 439-8911

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542951/J-J-Hooks-MASH-Restrained-Safety-Barriers-Approved-for-Use-in-California