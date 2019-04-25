Renzon8 Capital & Advisory Group LLC: Psychologist Becomes First to Lecture at All Ivy League & Oxbridge Universities

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / With a lecture yesterday at the Rutgers-Princeton Center for Computational Cognitive Neuropsychiatry, Dr. Jay Phoenix Singh, 32, has become the first psychologist to lecture at all eight Ivy League universities (Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Dartmouth, Brown, Cornell, and the University of Pennsylvania) as well as both Oxbridge Universities (Oxford and Cambridge).

The lecture presented yesterday at Princeton University was entitled Psychiatry & Violence: Biological & Psychosocial Assessment and focused on the complex relationship between mental health and violence. Much attention has been paid to this relationship in recent years, with the number of secure inpatient beds in psychiatric hospitals on the rise and surveys of the criminal justice system establishing prisons and jails as the largest providers of mental healthcare in the United States. Hence, establishing valid and reliable methods of identifying patients who will commit violent acts has become an important health and safety issue. The lecture discussed current evidence-based methods of assessing violence risk in psychiatric populations, including both biological and psychosocial methods.

Dr. Singh is a Fulbright Scholar, Clinical Associate in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, and Visiting Scholar at the Institute of Criminology at Cambridge University. The internationally award-winning Founder of the Global Institute of Forensic Research (successful 2017 exit as CEO), he was named the youngest tenured Full Professor in Norway in 2014 and served as Senior Clinical Researcher in Forensic Psychiatry and Psychology for the Department of Justice of Switzerland. Since completing his doctoral studies in psychiatry at the University of Oxford and clinical psychology at Universitat Konstanz, he has authored over 75 peer-reviewed articles and books and has been the recipient of awards from organizations including the American Psychological Association, the American Board of Forensic Psychology, the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the European Congress on Violence in Clinical Psychiatry, the Society for Research in Child Development, and the Society for Research in Adolescence. He currently serves as Chief Data Scientist for OpinionMeter International, as a Consultant for Rezon8 Capital & Advisory Group, and as Founder and CEO of The Model Man.

When asked for comment, Dr. Singh stated: 'I have called this six-year journey my 'Academic Everest'. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities afforded to me by colleagues, both old and new, to not only spread awareness of my research in the field of behavioral health at this elite level but also to encourage fellow Millennial academics embrace their individuality and pursue their international goals.'

