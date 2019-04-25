

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $76.83 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $71.43 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.82 billion from $1.68 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $76.83 Mln. vs. $71.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.75 Full year revenue guidance: $8.31 - $8.46 Bln



