Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 March 2019

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 March 2019

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 7.3 Tech Mahindra 6.1 Unicharm 3.6 Marico 3.2 Delta Electronics 2.9 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd 2.9 Housing Development Finance Corp 2.7 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.5 Bank OCBCL 2.5 Chroma Ate Inc. 2.3 Total 36.0 Geographical breakdown % India 33.3 Taiwan 11.1 Japan 7.7 Philippines 7.3 Hong Kong 7.3 Indonesia 6.2 Bangladesh 5.4 Thailand 3.8 Singapore 2.5 Others 5.7 Cash 9.7 Total 100.0

- ENDS-

25 April 2019

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary