Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.04.2019 | 14:22
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 25

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 March 2019

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 March 2019

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings7.3
Tech Mahindra6.1
Unicharm3.6
Marico3.2
Delta Electronics2.9
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd2.9
Housing Development Finance Corp2.7
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.5
Bank OCBCL2.5
Chroma Ate Inc.2.3
Total36.0
Geographical breakdown%
India33.3
Taiwan11.1
Japan7.7
Philippines7.3
Hong Kong7.3
Indonesia6.2
Bangladesh5.4
Thailand3.8
Singapore2.5
Others5.7
Cash9.7
Total100.0

- ENDS-

25 April 2019

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


© 2019 PR Newswire