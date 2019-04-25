Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, April 25
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 31 March 2019
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 March 2019
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|7.3
|Tech Mahindra
|6.1
|Unicharm
|3.6
|Marico
|3.2
|Delta Electronics
|2.9
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
|2.9
|Housing Development Finance Corp
|2.7
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.5
|Bank OCBCL
|2.5
|Chroma Ate Inc.
|2.3
|Total
|36.0
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|33.3
|Taiwan
|11.1
|Japan
|7.7
|Philippines
|7.3
|Hong Kong
|7.3
|Indonesia
|6.2
|Bangladesh
|5.4
|Thailand
|3.8
|Singapore
|2.5
|Others
|5.7
|Cash
|9.7
|Total
|100.0
25 April 2019
