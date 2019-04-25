

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $116 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $149 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $129 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $1.91 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $129 Mln. vs. $142 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.80



