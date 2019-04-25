

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.12 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $1.89 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $5.63 billion from $6.11 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.70 Bln. vs. $1.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $5.63 Bln vs. $6.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.27



