Composite Release Liners Market to Reach US$ 704.7 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Composite Release Liners Market by Backing Type (Super-Calendared Paper, Clay-Coated Paper, Machine-Glazed Kraft Paper, Polyolefin film, and Others), by Silicone Technology Type (Solvent-based Liners, Solvent-less Liners, and Emulsion Liners), by Application Type (Prepreg Manufacturing, VARTM Process, Prepreg Layup, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sports & Leisure, Transportation, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the release liners market in the global composites industry over the 11-year analysis with the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report rigorously studies film and paper suppliers, release liner manufacturers, prepreggers, and tier players in order to estimate as well as forecast the market with high veracity. The report can be decisive for the market stakeholders in identifying low-hanging fruits based on their synergies and capabilities as well as building growth strategies.

Composite Release Liners Market: Highlights

Composites are versatile materials with the presence of several types of fibers, resins, core materials, and intermediates, which makes the life of release liner providers challenging as the industry needs different types of release liners for different applications. Release liners are used at the time of prepreg manufacturing as well as manufacturing of composite parts through close manufacturing processes, such as resin transfer molding (RTM) and vacuum-assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM). So, it is of paramount importance for the providers to design and develop release liners meeting applications' requirements.

As per Stratview Research, the global release liners market in the composites industry is projected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period to reach US$ 704.7 million in 2024. Increasing demand for prepreg in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries, recovering sports & leisure market, and sustainable growth in the wind energy market are some of the major growth drivers of the market.

Click Here to Run Through the TOC of the Report

Prepreg manufacturing is expected to remain the most dominant application of release liners in the global composites industry over the next five years, driven by increasing penetration of prepregs in many end-use industries, such as aerospace & defense, wind energy, transportation, and sports & leisure. For instance, in the next-generation aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB, majority of composite components are made utilizing prepreg materials. There is also a healthy growth expected from VARTM process-based applications.

Based on end-use industry type, aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest consumer of composite release liners during the forecast period. High use of prepreg to manufacture structural components is the prime driver of the material in the aerospace & defense industry. The transportation industry is expected to witness the highest growth in the same period, driven by increasing penetration of composites in vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency for achieving stringent government regulations, such as CAFÉ standards.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Report

Based on backing type, paper is likely to remain the most preferred material for composite release liners over the next five years because of its excellent mechanical resistance and good caliper profile. The most widely used papers for composites are super calendered kraft paper (also known as glassines) and clay coated kraft paper. Also, there is a significant use of polyolefin-based release liners in prepreg manufacturing due to its excellent compatibility with epoxy resins.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for composite release liners during the forecast period. The region is the world's manufacturing capital of composites manufacturing with the presence of many big to small composite part molders. The region is also the hub of prepreg manufacturing with the presence of almost all the major prepreg manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing composite release liners market in the same period. High growth of composites, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft and shift of prepreg plants to Asian countries are some of the key whys and wherefores behind high growth in the Asia-Pacific's market.

The global market for composite release liners is highly consolidated with top 8 players occupying majority of the market. The key manufacturers are Mondi Plc, Loparex LLC, Wausau Paper, Lintec Corporation, and Gascogne Laminates S.A. New product development, regional expansion, and long-term relation with prepreg manufacturers are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global composite release liners market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Composite Release Liners Market by Backing Type:

Super Calendered Kraft (SCK) Paper (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Clay Coated Kraft (CCK) Paper (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Machine Glazed Kraft (MGK) Paper (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Polyolefin film (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Release Liners Market by Silicone Technology:

Solvent Based (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Solvent Free (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Emulsion (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Release Liners Market by Application:

Prepreg Manufacturing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

VARTM Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Prepreg Lay-up (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Release Liners Market by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Wind Energy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Sports & Leisure (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Global Composite Release Liners Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , UK, Russia , and Rest of the Europe )

Asia - Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of the Asia-Pacific )

- Pacific Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the composites industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Composites Industry

Related premium market reports in the advanced materials industry are:

Composite Vacuum Consumables Market by Material Type (Vacuum Bagging Film, Release Film, Peel Ply, Breather & Bleeders, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Others), by Application Type (Prepreg Layup, VARTM Process, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

Global Composite Process Materials Market by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Others), by Material Type (Vacuum Bagging Film, Release Liner, Peel Ply, Breathers & Bleeders, and Others), by Application Type (Prepreg Manufacturing, Prepreg Layup Process, Infusion Process, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg