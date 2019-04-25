

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $177.7 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $253.9 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $224.8 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $1.21 million from $1.36 million last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $224.8 Mln. vs. $273.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Mln vs. $1.36 Mln last year.



