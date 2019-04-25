Cobalt Iron and Melius Group today announced a reseller/cloud service provider agreement. Under the terms of the contract, Melius Group will represent Cobalt Iron's Adaptive Data Protection (ADP) SaaS enterprise backup solution to customers in the UK and Ireland across a range of markets, but primarily the public sector. Melius Group will resell ADP and associated services in on-premises solutions and as a backup-as-a-service offering from its hosting centers.

"We were looking for a data protection solution with a level of functionality and performance that not only matches our own solutions, but more importantly, matches our clients' requirements. We found that match in Cobalt Iron," said Steve Cowie, CEO, Melius Group of Companies. "With its easy, SaaS-based implementation and detailed data analytics, ADP enables us to build a compelling business case. We'll be able to gain access to different levels within our clients' businesses, build stronger relationships, and capture more business. And our customers will benefit from reduced cost of operation whilst complying with all current and future levels of compliance legislation/requirements."

Melius Group transforms businesses around the world using today's most innovative technology. The aim is to achieve lean and efficient business operations through better technology adoption for lower total cost of ownership, future proofing, and competitive advantage. Melius Group's cutting-edge suite of business and digital transformation offerings includes a comprehensive series of scalable cloud solutions.

Cobalt Iron ADP modernizes backup, delivering the features and scale of enterprise data protection along with the flexibility and economics of cloud consumption. ADP eliminates complexity, reduces management, scales easily from terabytes to exabytes, and provides the simplicity absent in today's backup technologies and tools.

With ADP added to Melius Group's offering, Melius Group customers in the UK and Ireland have access to a fully compliant data protection suite that reduces complexity and the cost of operation. ADP will be an especially important component of Melius Group's IT director service, through which a Melius Group expert helps an organization consolidate and standardize its IT infrastructure and innovate its business processes.

