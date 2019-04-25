AAA Named The Best Roadside Assistance Program By 4AutoInsuranceQuote

4AutoInsuranceQuote Recently Posted a New Article that Takes an In-Depth Look at the Best Roadside Assistance Companies and Programs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / The founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote, an auto insurance quote comparison engine based in New York City, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new article that reviews many of the roadside assistance programs and companies.

To read the new article, which is titled "What Are the Best Roadside Assistance Programs and Companies?" in its entirety, please check out https://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/blog/best-roadside-assistance-companies/.

As a company spokesperson noted, in addition to striving to save drivers money on their car insurance, the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote are also determined to help people find the best programs and services that are related to owning a vehicle. This inspired them to spend hours researching the new article, and taking a thorough look at 10 roadside assistance programs.

After compiling the research and taking an in-depth look at the 10 companies, the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote have determined that AAA is the best roadside assistance program that is currently available.

"The American Automobile Association, or AAA, is one of the best-known roadside assistance programs in the country," the article notes, adding that AAA was founded in 1902 and now has 58 million members across the United States and Canada.

"The company offers roadside assistance, automotive repair, travel assistance, and other services to members. AAA's Classic plan is priced at just $66 per year, with a Premier plan starting at $127."

Whether a driver is locked out of his or her vehicle, is dealing with a dead battery or requires a long tow, a AAA roadside assistance subscription can quickly pay for itself, the article notes.

Other roadside assistance companies and programs that received high marks from 4AutoInsuranceQuote include Allstate Motor Club, which is priced at $7 to $12 per month for the first year. Drivers do not have to be an Allstate insurance company customer to sign up for this program, and the Motor Club provides 24/7 roadside assistance for services like towing and tire changes.

Good Sam Roadside Assistance, National Motor Club and Paragon Motor Club were also reviewed in the article, along with several other companies.

