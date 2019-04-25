Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board took notice of the appointment by the Combined Shareholders' Annual General Meeting of Gilles Schnepp and Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise as new members of the Supervisory Board, each for a four-year term. Their appointment follows on from the resignation of Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux and Henri Philippe Reichstul from the Supervisory Board, effective 24 April 2019.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Gilles Schnepp as its Vice-Chairman and Senior Independent Member. Mr Schnepp will also serve as Chairman of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee and Member of the Finance and Audit Committee.

Lastly, Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise has been appointed as Member of the Strategic Committee and of the Asia Business Development Committee.

On behalf the Board, Louis Gallois would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux and Henri Philippe Reichstul for their positive contribution to the Board's work.

Detailed information on the membership of the Supervisory Board and its committees can be found on Groupe PSA website in the Governance section: https://www.groupe-psa.com/en/automotive-group/governance/.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

