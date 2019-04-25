Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Appoints Mr. James 'Jim' Payne to Technical Advisory Board

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV: SAY) (the "Corporation"or "Sparta") has just announced the addition of Mr. James "Jim" Payne to their recently formed Technical Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board will be providing valuable advice and recommendations, as well as support the implementation of new technologies in collaboration with the Sparta leadership team.

Mr. Payne is the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of dynaCERT Inc., a company that manufactures, distributes and installs carbon emission reduction technology for use with internal combustion engines. He has also served as CEO of a private consulting and project management company. His years of accounting experience, business leadership, and governance knowledge, as well as vision for a more sustainable planet; make him an ideal fit for Sparta's Technical Advisory Board.

"I look forward to working with the other members of the Sparta Technical Advisory Board and to sharing my experience, especially as it relates to hydrogen technology and distribution, to help Sparta realize their vision. Sparta has built a strong foundation and a strong team to move further into the energy transformation sector and it's exciting to be part of that," said Jim Payne.

Mr. Payne brings more than 40 years of business experience to the Advisory Board, including strong relationship building skills. He is a graduate from St. Clair College in Construction Engineering and also has real estate development experience. He has been involved in building and renovating commercial buildings, apartment buildings, offices, and hospitals. He has sat on numerous other advisory boards. As well, he is Director of Lindsay Villages for Families with Autism.

"We have been working closely with dynaCERT as we look to prove how single-use plastics can be put to valuable use, such as in the marrying of synthetic fuel with hydrogen. Having Jim join our team with his great leadership abilities, combined with his respect for carbon-reduction technologies and his understanding of how best to work with dynaCERT's established distribution channels, is very exciting. It's great that we share a common commitment to providing customers with carbon reducing alternatives," said John O'Bireck, President of Sparta.

In the first week of April, Sparta announced the formation of the Technical Advisory Board and that Mr. Stephen Lobb, Managing Partner at ERG Capital Partners (US) LLC would be serving as a member. Other esteemed individuals to join Mr. Lobb and Mr. Payne on the board will be introduced in the weeks to come.

About Sparta

Sparta Capital Ltd. is a company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly-traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY" Additional information is available on our website at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

