Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

Spinal Muscular Atrophy market size is increasing at a CAGR of 10.42% for the study period (2017-2028)

Spinal Muscular Atrophy total prevalent population was 19,343 in 7 major markets in 2017.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy total diagnosed prevalent population in 7 major markets was 17,094 in 2017

The total diagnosed cases in the United States are 11,733 cases.

DelveInsight launched Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the SMA epidemiology and Spinal Muscular Atrophy market in the 7 MM ( United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan .) SMA market report provides the insights on the current and emerging spinal muscular atrophy therapies. SMA market report provides global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. Spinal Muscular Atrophy market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the SMA market.

"Spinal Muscular Atrophy types are SMA Type 0, SMA Type 1, SMA Type 2, SMA Type 3, SMA Type 4; where the majority (three-fourth) of Spinal Muscular Atrophy prevalent population belongs to Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 and SMA Type 3"

Coming to Spinal Muscular Atrophy treatment, the current US market is dominated by the employment of symptomatic treatment comprising focus on Nutrition, Respiratory Care Assessment, Respiratory Muscle Weakness, Orthopedic Care, Rehabilitation, along with few medications. Few off-label alternatives considers Valproic acid that is found to offer minor improvement in some SMA patients but is no longer recommended due to serious side effects. Few molecules are also found to be associated with SMA diagnosis as off-label therapies.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased SMA diagnosed prevalence and also, the launch of upcoming SMA therapies during the forecast period. The current SMA market hold Spinraza as the only approved drug for the management of Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Expected Launch of potential therapies may increase Spinal Muscular Atrophy market size in the coming years.

The key SMA market players have a potential to create a significant positive shift in the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Size. Some of companies involved are:-

Novartis Astellas Pharma Hoffmann-La Roche Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Spinal Muscular Atrophy market will increase in the upcoming years with the emergence of several upcoming SMA therapies like:

Zolgensma (AVXS-101) Risdiplam (RG7916) Reldesemtiv (CK-2127107) Branaplam (LMI070)

Table of contents

1. SMA Key Insights

2. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Overview at a Glance

3. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Disease Background and Overview

4. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Country Wise-Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

6. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment

7. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Algorithm

8. United States Association Current Recommendations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Guidelines)

9. Europe Association Current Recommendations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

10. Japan Association Current Recommendations for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

11. SMA Unmet Needs

12. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Marketed Drugs

13. SMA Emerging Drugs

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Zolgensma: Novartis

13.3. Risdiplam: Hoffmann-La Roche

13.4. Reldesemtiv: Astellas Pharma/Cytokinetics

13.5. Branaplam: Novartis

13.6. Amifampridine Phosphate: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

13.7. BVS 857: Novartis

14. Spinal Muscular Atrophy 7 Major Market Analysis

15. The United States Market Outlook

16. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

16.1. Germany

16.2. France

16.3. Italy

16.4. Spain

16.5. United Kingdom

17. Japan Market Outlook

18. SMA Market Drivers

19. SMA Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

