Radisson Hospitality AB's Q1 Financial Report & Webcast on 30 April 2019

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q1-2019 on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González-Tejera, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00am CEST.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

LOCATION PHONE NUMBER Belgium National free phone 0800 48740 Belgium +32 (0)2 400 9874 France National free phone 0805 103 028 France +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94 Norway National free phone 800 51874 Norway +47 2396 0264 Sweden National free phone 0200 125 581 Sweden +46 (0)8 5069 2180 Spain National free phone 800 098826 Spain +34 914 146 280 United Kingdom National free phone 0800 376 7922 United Kingdom +44 (0)844 571 8892 USA National free phone 1 866 966 1396 USA +1 631 510 7495 Standard international dial-in +44 (0)207 192 8000

Confirmation Code: 5991377

To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors/financial-information (https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors/financial-information)

For further information, contact:

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com)

