Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Radisson Hospitality AB's Q1 Financial Report & Webcast on 30 April 2019

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q1-2019 on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González-Tejera, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00am CEST.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

LOCATION PHONE NUMBER
Belgium National free phone 0800 48740
Belgium +32 (0)2 400 9874
France National free phone 0805 103 028
France +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94
Norway National free phone 800 51874
Norway +47 2396 0264
Sweden National free phone 0200 125 581
Sweden +46 (0)8 5069 2180
Spain National free phone 800 098826
Spain +34 914 146 280
United Kingdom National free phone 0800 376 7922
United Kingdom +44 (0)844 571 8892
USA National free phone 1 866 966 1396
USA +1 631 510 7495
Standard international dial-in +44 (0)207 192 8000

Confirmation Code: 5991377

To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors/financial-information (https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors/financial-information)

For further information, contact:
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2242561/885080.pdf)


