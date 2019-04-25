Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting 25-Apr-2019 / 14:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 25 April 2019 *Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group")* *Result of Annual General Meeting* Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held this morning, all resolutions were passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below. *Resolutions* *Votes *%* *Votes *%* *Votes *Votes for** against* total* withheld **** * Resolution 1 18,743,50 100.0% 0 0.0% 18,743,50 317,253 9 9 Resolution 2 18,743,50 100.0% 0 0.0% 18,743,50 317,253 9 9 Resolution 3 18,268,25 95.9% 787,595 4.1% 19,055,85 4,908 9 4 Resolution 4 18,389,49 96.5% 666,361 3.5% 19,055,85 4,908 3 4 Resolution 5 18,371,23 99.2% 139,208 0.8% 18,510,44 550,317 7 5 Resolution 6 18,436,50 99.6% 74,670 0.4% 18,511,17 549,583 9 9 Resolution 7 18,692,64 99.7% 49,311 0.3% 18,741,95 318,806 5 6 *Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion **A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution *Enquiries * *Tern Plc* via Newgate Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne *Allenby Capital* Tel: 020 3328 5656 (Nomad and joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley *Whitman Howard* Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness *Newgate Communications* Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: RAG TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 8351 EQS News ID: 803563 End of Announcement EQS News Service

