Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,796 Euro		-0,162
-2,72 %
WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,863
6,069
16:35
5,914
6,028
16:34
25.04.2019 | 16:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 25

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL329,513
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		329,513

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL166,953
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		166,953

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name BOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL74,689
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		74,689

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL70,296
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		70,296

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ANN MASSEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CEO - ENVIRONMENT& INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL81,930
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		81,930

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL73,305
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		73,305

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name JOSEPH SCZURKO
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT S&D
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL68,993
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		68,993

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL86,242
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		86,242

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL87,870
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		87,870

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name PAULA MURPHY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF COMMUNICATIONS & MARKETING OFFICER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.

80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL26,993
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		26,993

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2019-04-22
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

