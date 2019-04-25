WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.



THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 329,513 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 329,513



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-22 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.



THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 166,953 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 166,953



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-22 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name BOB MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 74,689 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 74,689



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-22 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 70,296 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 70,296



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-22 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANN MASSEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - ENVIRONMENT& INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 81,930 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 81,930



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-22 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 73,305 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 73,305



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-22 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name JOSEPH SCZURKO 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT S&D b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 68,993 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 68,993



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-22 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANDREW STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 86,242 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 86,242



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-22 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVE STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2019-21.



80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2022 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 87,870 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 87,870



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2019-04-22 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them