The "Data Center Rack Market in Europe Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe data center rack market is projected to reach revenues of approximately $550 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2018-2024.
The Europe data center rack market is driven by the increasing adoption of hot/cold aisle containment systems among operators. The design and manufacture of innovative products that can withstand seismic activities and are available as soundproof enclosures will transform the Europe data center rack market.
In terms of shipments, the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, France, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway are dominating the Europe data center rack market. Hyperscale data center operators are also actively involved in the adoption of rack architecture designed through open communities such as OCP and Open 19.
Europe Data Center Rack Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
- Growing Investment by Colocation Providers
- Growing Adoption of Modular Data Center Solutions
- Growing Procurement of Taller, Deeper, and Wider Racks
Market Growth Restraints
- Availability of Low-cost Solutions
- Virtualization of IT Infrastructure
- Adoption of Immersion Cooling in Data Centers
Market Opportunities Trends
- Availability of Advanced Rack-level Infrastructure Solutions
- Adoption of Open-rack Architecture
- Increased Adoption of Rack Scale IT Infrastructure Solutions
Europe Data Center Rack Market: Segmentation
The market study includes insights on market segmentation by product, size, end-users, and geography.
The Europe data center rack market by products is classified into rack enclosure cabinets and accessories. The enclosure/cabinet segment dominated the market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.
The use of these cabinets to mount data centers critical and support infrastructure is increasing the growth of this segment in the Europe data center rack market. Open frame racks are predominantly adopted to equip network infrastructure such as switches, while cabinets are offered as servers and network cabinets by vendors. Open frame rack infrastructure and rack enclosures are two different types of cabinets.
Colocation providers and enterprises are the largest end-users of the Europe data center rack market. Colocation data centers are the dominating segment, which is growing at a CAGR of more than 7%.
The colocation of wholesale facilities is expected to increase the demand for data centers construction. Europe is likely to receive continuous investment from colocation providers such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Interxion, NTT, and Global Switch.
Key Vendor Analysis
The Europe data center rack market is witnessing partnerships between vendors and facilities operators, thereby driving the competition in the market. The construction of modular and prefabricated facility spaces is creating lucrative opportunities for leading players operating in the market. Companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, reducing expenditure, increasing warranty, providing additional services to sustain the intense competition in the market.
The incorporation of innovative solutions such as rack-level UPS systems, PDUs, rack-level security systems, Ethernet cabling, and others will increase the competition and boost revenues in the Europe data center rack market. The increase in system scale high-performance computing infrastructure offerings will enable vendors to attract new consumers and increase the market share during the forecast period.
Major Vendors in Europe Data Center Rack Market:
- Black Box Network Services
- Overview
- Product Offerings
- Key News
- Eaton
- Hewlett PackardEnterprise (HPE)
- Rittal
- Schneider
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
- Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment
- Overview
- Product Offerings
- Belden
- Cannon Technologies
- C&F Group
- Chatsworth
- Conteg
- Dataracks
- Delta Power Solutions
- Fujitsu
- Great Lakes Case Cabinet
- Huawei
- Legrand
- Oracle
- Panduit
- Prism Enclosures
- Rack Solutions
- Retex
- Schroff (nVent)
- Tripp Lite
- Usystems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dywto
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005583/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Data Centers