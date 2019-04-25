The "Data Center Rack Market in Europe Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe data center rack market is projected to reach revenues of approximately $550 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2018-2024.

The Europe data center rack market is driven by the increasing adoption of hot/cold aisle containment systems among operators. The design and manufacture of innovative products that can withstand seismic activities and are available as soundproof enclosures will transform the Europe data center rack market.

In terms of shipments, the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, France, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway are dominating the Europe data center rack market. Hyperscale data center operators are also actively involved in the adoption of rack architecture designed through open communities such as OCP and Open 19.

Europe Data Center Rack Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Growing Investment by Colocation Providers

Growing Adoption of Modular Data Center Solutions

Growing Procurement of Taller, Deeper, and Wider Racks

Market Growth Restraints

Availability of Low-cost Solutions

Virtualization of IT Infrastructure

Adoption of Immersion Cooling in Data Centers

Market Opportunities Trends

Availability of Advanced Rack-level Infrastructure Solutions

Adoption of Open-rack Architecture

Increased Adoption of Rack Scale IT Infrastructure Solutions

Europe Data Center Rack Market: Segmentation

The market study includes insights on market segmentation by product, size, end-users, and geography.

The Europe data center rack market by products is classified into rack enclosure cabinets and accessories. The enclosure/cabinet segment dominated the market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

The use of these cabinets to mount data centers critical and support infrastructure is increasing the growth of this segment in the Europe data center rack market. Open frame racks are predominantly adopted to equip network infrastructure such as switches, while cabinets are offered as servers and network cabinets by vendors. Open frame rack infrastructure and rack enclosures are two different types of cabinets.

Colocation providers and enterprises are the largest end-users of the Europe data center rack market. Colocation data centers are the dominating segment, which is growing at a CAGR of more than 7%.

The colocation of wholesale facilities is expected to increase the demand for data centers construction. Europe is likely to receive continuous investment from colocation providers such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Interxion, NTT, and Global Switch.

Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe data center rack market is witnessing partnerships between vendors and facilities operators, thereby driving the competition in the market. The construction of modular and prefabricated facility spaces is creating lucrative opportunities for leading players operating in the market. Companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, reducing expenditure, increasing warranty, providing additional services to sustain the intense competition in the market.

The incorporation of innovative solutions such as rack-level UPS systems, PDUs, rack-level security systems, Ethernet cabling, and others will increase the competition and boost revenues in the Europe data center rack market. The increase in system scale high-performance computing infrastructure offerings will enable vendors to attract new consumers and increase the market share during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in Europe Data Center Rack Market:

Black Box Network Services

Overview

Product Offerings

Key News

Eaton

Hewlett PackardEnterprise (HPE)

Rittal

Schneider

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment

Overview

Product Offerings

Belden

Cannon Technologies

C&F Group

Chatsworth

Conteg

Dataracks

Delta Power Solutions

Fujitsu

Great Lakes Case Cabinet

Huawei

Legrand

Oracle

Panduit

Prism Enclosures

Rack Solutions

Retex

Schroff (nVent)

Tripp Lite

Usystems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dywto

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005583/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Data Centers