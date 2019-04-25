A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestpricing analytics engagementfor a leading logistics and transportation services provider. During the course of this engagement, our pricing analytics experts delved into the intricacies of the clients' challenges to better understand their business objectives.

Like the other industries, the logistics and transportation industry is currently witnessing a plethora of transformations that have bought in new opportunities as well as challenges. The introduction of new business models, technology, and pricing strategies have further complicated the market landscape, making it difficult to sustain a competitive advantage. Owing to such factors leading players in the logistics industry are now focusing on leveraging pricing analytics solutions to redesign their pricing strategies.

The Business Problem:The client a Fortune 500 logistics and transportation services provider wanted to leverage price optimization models to generate price benchmarks that would help them achieve certain business objectives. They were looking at deploying price optimization models to enhance their ability to forecast price fluctuations and devise robust pricing strategies to sustain a competitive edge.

"Our price optimization solutions are aimed at helping clients to uncover quick wins and additional revenue that can be generated over a short period of time by fixing the most obvious cases of pricing misalignments," says a pricing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe price optimization experts at Quantzig adopted a holistic approach to help the client address their key challenges.The solutions offered empowered the client to implement a price optimization strategy which, in turn, enabled them to view data updates in real time, reduce the error rates, and prediction variances.

Quantzig's price optimization solutions helped the client to:

Implement better pricing strategies to improve their profits

Bring down price variances of their shipments by 46%

Quantzig's price optimization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing the ability to forecast price fluctuations

Understanding the perspectives of the stakeholders

