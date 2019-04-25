Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced implementing its 'Fresh Start" program by partnering with Loans Canada, (the largest loan search platform in Canada). The partnership will allow Loans Canada to offer clients access to Marble's proprietary credit rebuilding dashboard and Marble's flagship unsecured consumer proposal discharge loan product.

"Now that we have completed our IPO, Marble is keen to commence implementing the programs outlined in the Company's prospectus. Specifically, we have started rolling out our "Fresh Start' program by partnering with well-known industry brands that provide access and information to Canadians seeking to rebuild their credit. This nationwide industry referral website will allow Marble to gain substantial exposure to Canadians searching for a proactive approach to rebuild their credit," says Mike Marrandino, Marble's CEO. "Our flagship product, Marble's unsecured consumer proposal discharge loan is unique to Canadians in that it allows them to accelerate the credit rebuilding process in less than half the time relative to the typical consumer proposal process."

"We are very excited about our partnership with Marble Financial. We are well aware of the challenges that credit constrained Canadians face when it comes to locating financing options or to building credit and we think that Marble Financials' unique product offering is a perfect fit for many of our customers." - Cris Ravazzano, Chief Technology Officer at Loans Canada

About Loans Canada

Launched in 2012, Loans Canada is a financial technology company that matches Canadian borrowers to lenders and alternative solution providers. When a borrower submits an application on LoansCanada.ca, the request is processed through Loans Canada's proprietary lender matching technology and the borrower is matched with multiple, alternative solutions for their request. Home to one of Canada's largest lender networks, Loans Canada is the best online destination for loans, debt relief, credit improvement and related services. For further information, please visit www.loanscanada.ca

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using with socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

