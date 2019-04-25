Global Textile Leader Ashley Wilde Group Strengthens Portfolio With Acquisition of Voyage Decoration

LONDON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Wilde Group, a leading specialist in home décor has acquired Voyage Decoration, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of premium fabric, soft furnishings and furniture based in Cambuslang, Glasgow.

Voyage creates beautiful products for the home including fabric, wallpaper and ceramics with a fresh, artistic feel that represents a unique contemporary, country lifestyle. With an aspiration to be colourful and bring a fresh, airy feel to the home; soft watercolour painting and drawing is brought to life using British woven cotton, linen and wools to translate artwork into fabrics and home accessories.

All textile designs are layered with the finest weaves, velvets, silks, embroidery and sheers from around the world. Their commitment to innovation, which is illustrated in the use of new mediums such as hand-blown glassware and carved wooden sculpture, results in a collection that continually evolves, stimulates and excites.

Founded in 1998, Voyage has established a loyal blue-chip customer base. Ashley Wilde, a family business based in Hertfordshire, will continue to trade Voyage from Glasgow.

Ashley Brodin, Group Chief Executive comments:

"We're thrilled to be launching a brand-new partnership with Voyage. With the resources of such a stable and renowned parent company, the Voyage brand will be able to develop to it's full potential like never before. We plan to radically enhance our customer offering and bring exciting new products to market. The new development will strengthen our position in the industry."

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of KPMG LLP were appointed Joint Administrators of Voyage Decoration Limited on 22 March 2019.

Blair Nimmo, Joint Administrator and UK Head of Restructuring at KPMG, said:

"We are delighted to have been able to successfully conclude a sale to Ashley Wilde, allowing the business to go on to the next stage of its development. The strength of the Voyage brand and the level of its ongoing orderbook will give the new owners a fantastic base from which to develop the business further. I wish them every success for the future."

ABOUT ASHLEY WILDE GROUP

Ashley Wilde Group is proud to be a family business with three generations of expertise, innovation, design, service and style have always been the company's guiding principles. This has enabled Ashley Wilde to secure a reputation for exceptional quality and unparalleled customer service. The group is renowned for going above and beyond to always exceed customer expectations.

Today the brand is internationally regarded as the 'Ultimate home interiors haven'.

