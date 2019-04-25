Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC: Dividend Announcement

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 2.50 pence per Ordinary Share. This first interim dividend will be paid on 28 June 2019 to members on the register at the close of business on 24 May 2019. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 May 2019.

25 April 2019

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Henry Pollard

James Smith

Claire Long