The Europe doors and windows market is expected to reach around $83 billion, growing at a CAGR of close to 5% during 2018-2024.
The use of uPVC and aluminum frames and panels in windows and doors has grown in the commercial sector, which is offering new opportunities to the Europe doors and windows market. In recent years, the consumer demand has shifted from standard windows and doors to innovative ones. Vendors are including high-efficiency windows and doors in their portfolio, which enable consumers to improve the thermal efficiency in their dwellings, thereby saving on energy expenses.
The growing popularity of advanced technology and the usage of new material are driving the Europe doors and windows market. The demand for polymers and uPVCs has increased in the manufacturing of doors and windows due to high durability and cost-effectiveness.
Europe Doors and Windows Market: Dynamics
- Increasing Construction and Renovation Activities
- Growing Travel Tourism Industry
- Rising Disposable Income and Investments on Housing
- Increasing Fragmentation Leading to Market Softening
- Raw Material Price Volatility Leading to Higher Product Prices
- Political Turbulence
- Several Tiers of Enhancements in Doors Windows
- Increasing Incorporation of BIPV to Augment Product Portfolio
- Emergence of Automatic Remote-controlled Doors Windows
Europe Doors and Windows Market: Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by type, by material, by end-user, and by countries.
The Europe doors and windows market by product types can broadly be categorized into doors and windows segments. Although plastic is the favored material for manufacturing windows, wood and hardened uPVC remain a preferred choice for internal doors in Western and Northern Europe.
The doors and windows market in Europe is witnessing innovation, and the demand for manufacturing materials varies across the continent, depending on economic conditions and traditional architectural requirements. Further, the market size of metal doors is likely to increase due to innovation in designs and growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings.
In addition, the window segment can go a long way in energy conservation as vendors can integrate photovoltaic functionalities in their offerings to decrease carbon footprints in the environment.
Key Vendor Analysis
The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented with the presence of over 5,000 manufacturers across major markets. The market has long been steered by customer demand. Manufacturers have continuously introduced new products; however, this does not increase demand among customers due to the infrequent product updates and a long replacement cycle of doors and windows.
The rise in commercial and residential projects and the increase in demand for modern doors and windows are driving vendors to invest and develop new products. There is an increased focus on adopting new materials such as uPVC, aluminum frames, and glazing, which provide better thermal efficiency and durability.
Major Vendors in the Europe Doors and Windows Market:
- Jeld-Wen
- Inwido
- VKR Group
- Internorm
- Aluplast
- Arbonia
- Aries
- Astraseal
- Bertrand
- Crystal Windows
- Ford Windows
- Gartfen
- Gealan
- Goran
- Indigo Products
- Josko
- Karo
- Kinex
- Korzekwa
- MASCO Corporation
- Neuffer Windows Doors
- NorDan
- Profine Group
- Rawington
- Reynaers Aluminum
- Schuco International
- Slowinscy
- Veka
- Weru
