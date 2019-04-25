The "Doors and Windows Market in Europe Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe doors and windows market is expected to reach around $83 billion, growing at a CAGR of close to 5% during 2018-2024.

The use of uPVC and aluminum frames and panels in windows and doors has grown in the commercial sector, which is offering new opportunities to the Europe doors and windows market. In recent years, the consumer demand has shifted from standard windows and doors to innovative ones. Vendors are including high-efficiency windows and doors in their portfolio, which enable consumers to improve the thermal efficiency in their dwellings, thereby saving on energy expenses.

The growing popularity of advanced technology and the usage of new material are driving the Europe doors and windows market. The demand for polymers and uPVCs has increased in the manufacturing of doors and windows due to high durability and cost-effectiveness.

Europe Doors and Windows Market: Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Construction and Renovation Activities

Growing Travel Tourism Industry

Rising Disposable Income and Investments on Housing

Market Growth Restraints

Increasing Fragmentation Leading to Market Softening

Raw Material Price Volatility Leading to Higher Product Prices

Political Turbulence

Market Opportunities Trends

Several Tiers of Enhancements in Doors Windows

Increasing Incorporation of BIPV to Augment Product Portfolio

Emergence of Automatic Remote-controlled Doors Windows

Europe Doors and Windows Market: Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by type, by material, by end-user, and by countries.

The Europe doors and windows market by product types can broadly be categorized into doors and windows segments. Although plastic is the favored material for manufacturing windows, wood and hardened uPVC remain a preferred choice for internal doors in Western and Northern Europe.

The doors and windows market in Europe is witnessing innovation, and the demand for manufacturing materials varies across the continent, depending on economic conditions and traditional architectural requirements. Further, the market size of metal doors is likely to increase due to innovation in designs and growth in the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

In addition, the window segment can go a long way in energy conservation as vendors can integrate photovoltaic functionalities in their offerings to decrease carbon footprints in the environment.

Key Vendor Analysis

The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented with the presence of over 5,000 manufacturers across major markets. The market has long been steered by customer demand. Manufacturers have continuously introduced new products; however, this does not increase demand among customers due to the infrequent product updates and a long replacement cycle of doors and windows.

The rise in commercial and residential projects and the increase in demand for modern doors and windows are driving vendors to invest and develop new products. There is an increased focus on adopting new materials such as uPVC, aluminum frames, and glazing, which provide better thermal efficiency and durability.

Major Vendors in the Europe Doors and Windows Market:

Jeld-Wen

Inwido

VKR Group

Internorm

Other Prominent Vendors are:

Aluplast

Arbonia

Aries

Astraseal

Bertrand

Crystal Windows

Ford Windows

Gartfen

Gealan

Goran

Indigo Products

Josko

Karo

Kinex

Korzekwa

MASCO Corporation

Neuffer Windows Doors

NorDan

Profine Group

Rawington

Reynaers Aluminum

Schuco International

Slowinscy

Veka

Weru

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1csy7y

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005612/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Doors and Windows