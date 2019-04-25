sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 25

PGIT SECURITIES 2020 PLC ("the Company")

AGM Resolutions

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 April 2019 all the resolutions that were proposed were duly approved. The resolutions approved included resolutions which:

  1. will allow the Directors to allot new zero dividend preference shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £350,000; and
  2. will allow the Company to make market purchases of up to 3,608,593 zero dividend preference shares;

A copy of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting, other than the resolutions relating to the ordinary business of an annual general meeting, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism located at http:// www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A summary of the proxy votes received will shortly be available on the Investment Manager's website, www.premierfunds.co.uk.

25 April 2019

Contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited
01483 306090

Henry Pollard
James Smith
Claire Long


