Great Wall Motor Unveils Three Models in New P Series Pickup Range

Range Includes Heavy-duty Passenger Pickup Truck, Off-road Pickup Truck, and Commercial Pickup Truck

Launch Marks Great Wall Motor's Official Entry into International Pickup Truck Market

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Wall Motor Company Limited (Great Wall Motor), China's largest SUV and pickup manufacturer, has launched three new pickup trucks as part of their new P series at Auto Shanghai 2019.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8533351-great-wall-motor-p-series-pickup-range/

The introduction of Great Wall Motor's P series marks the automaker's official entry into the international pickup truck market. Built using the new P71 platform, the P series is the debut release in Great Wall Motor's three year "5+N" pickup strategy.

The overall design of the P-series passenger pickup is full of power. The model is equipped with ZF 8AT gearbox and multi-link rear suspension and is fitted with ACC adaptive cruise control, automatic parking, steering wheel heating, remote control and voice control. A variety of configurations have been optimized to create versatile family vehicles that combine comfort, off-road, and loadability.

The P-series off-road pickup is designed to be bold and robust. The model comes standard with three front, and rear differential locks, wading hose, winch, tank U-turn and many other professional off-road configurations including a wading depth of 900 mm. The debut became one of the hottest models of this year's auto show.

Another model on display at this year's show is the P-series electric commercial pickup, which is equipped with a cruising range of up to 500 km, enabling efficient charging for 2 hours.

Great Wall Motor's P Series will compete with established pickup trucks produced by Toyota and Ford, and is part of the carmaker's ambition to become a leader in the pickup segment.

About Great Wall Motor

Founded in 1984, Great Wall Motor Company Limited (Great Wall Motor) is China's largest SUV and pickup manufacturer. Ranked among China's top 10 listed private companies and Forbes' Asia Fabulous 50, Great Wall Motor presently has 30 holding subsidiaries, four manufacturing bases, and employs over 60,000 people. With four brands in their portfolio - Great Wall, Haval, WEY and Ora - and an increased focus on overseas markets, Great Wall Motor aims to provide high-quality SUV and pickup vehicles to customers worldwide.

For more on Great Wall Motor, please visit http://www.gwm-global.com.

