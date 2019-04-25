Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 2018 FY IFRS results 25-Apr-2019 / 17:34 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Group Reports 2018 FY Net Income of Rub 1.9 Billion Moscow, Russia - April 25, 2019 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Financial highlights FY 2018: ? Revenue: Rub 52.6 bn (+18% yoy) ? EBITDA[1]: Rub 6.6 bn (-3% yoy), EBITDA margin 12.6% ? Operating profit: Rub 4.2 bn (-8% yoy), operating margin down to 8.0% ? Net income (profit for the year): Rub 1.9 bn (-6% yoy), net income margin 3.7% ? Total debt: Rub 19.4 bn (+21% yoy) ? Net debt: Rub 13.1 bn (+14% yoy) ? Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 1.97x Operational highlights FY 2018: ? Backlog: Rub 42.6 bn (+9% yoy) ? Order intake: Rub 55.9 bn (-6% yoy) Artem Molchanov, CEO of HMS Group, commented: "We again delivered what we promised. We managed to increase revenue by 18 percent to Rub 52.6 billon, and prevent Net income to decline significantly, keeping it at the level of Rub 1.9 billion." GROUP PERFORMANCE Results in 2018 FY 2017 FY Change yoy 2018 4Q 2017 4Q Change yoy millions of Rub Orders 55,891 59,679 -6% 25,176 14,516 73% Backlog 42,634 39,067 9% Revenue 52,619 44,422 18% 20,757 13,011 60% EBITDA 6,621 6,839 -3% 2,302 1,852 24% EBITDA 12.6% 15.4% 11.1% 14.2% margin Profit for 1,946 2,070 -6% 772 419 85% the year Free cash (139) 3,098 -105% 1,854 1,389 33% flow ROCE 13.6% 15.9% Order intake was lower in all business segments except Compressors compared to 2017. The decline was attributable to less amount of large contracts signed in the reporting period. Backlog for HMS Group grew to Rub 42.6 billion by 9% vs. Rub 39.1 billion last year. Pumps and, for the most part, Compressors made contribution to this growth. Unlike 2017, the growth was based on the recurring business, as backlog of large integrated contracts was 4% yoy lower. Revenue for the full year was Rub 52.6 billion, compared with Rub 44.4 billion in 2017. Almost all segments contributed to this growth except Oil and gas equipment and projects (OGEP) business segment (-2% yoy). EBITDA was down by 3% yoy to Rub 6.6 billion because of a decline in Pumps. Revenue from recurring business was down by 2% yoy. Large projects' revenue jumped 75% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business declined 45% yoy and large contracts advanced 41% yoy. Higher revenue and lower EBITDA led to EBITDA margin decrease to 12.6% from 15.4% last year. For the 4th quarter, revenue was Rub 20.8 billion, compared with Rub 13.0 billion in 2017. EBITDA was up to Rub 2.3 billion from Rub 1.9 billion last year. Depreciation and amortization for the full year was Rub 1.8 billion, up 19% yoy, compared with Rub 1.5 billion in 2017. Profit for the year (net income) was Rub 1.9 billion, down 6% yoy, compared with Rub 2.1 billion last year. For the 4th quarter, net income was Rub 772 million compared with Rub 419 million in 2017. In 2018, decrease in free cash flow to Rub 139 million from Rub 3.1 billion in 2017 was due mainly to negative change in working capital. ROCE decreased because of lower operating profit and higher average capital employed. Expenses and Operating profit in millions of 2018 2017 FY Change Share of Share of Rub FY yoy 2018 FY 2017 FY revenue revenue Cost of sales 40,617 32,536 25% 77.2% 73.2% Materials and 27,628 22,036 25% 52.5% 49.6% components Labour costs 7,276 6,528 11% 13.8% 14.7% incl. Social taxes Construction and 2,102 1,365 54% 4.0% 3.1% design and engineering services of subcontractors Depreciation and 1,567 1,307 20% 3.0% 2.9% amortization Others 2,045 1,299 57% 3.9% 2.9% Cost of sales was Rub 40.6 billion, up 25% yoy, compared with Rub 32.5 billion in 2017. This was almost fully attributable to materials and components (+25% yoy) and labour costs incl. social taxes (+11% yoy). Despite the outpacing growth of cost of sales, gross profit was up 1% yoy to Rub 12.0 billion, compared with Rub 11.9 billion in 2017. in millions of 2018 2017 FY Change Share of Share of Rub FY yoy 2018 FY 2017 FY revenue revenue Distribution and 1,916 1,785 7% 3.6% 4.0% transportation General and 5,636 4,999 13% 10.7% 11.3% administrative SG&A expenses 7,551 6,784 11% 14.4% 15.3% Other operating 250 547 -54% 0.5% 1.2% expenses Operating 7,802 7,331 6% 14.8% 16.5% expenses ex. Cost of sales Operating profit 4,200 4,555 -8% 8.0% 10.3% Finance costs 1,611 1,775 -9% 3.1% 4.0% Distribution and transportation expenses was Rub 1.9 billion, up 7% yoy, compared with Rub 1.8 billion in 2017. Growth of labor costs incl. social taxes (+14% yoy) was the main drivers. As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses was down to 3.6%, compared with 4.0% last year. General and administrative expenses was Rub 5.6 billion, up 13% yoy, compared with Rub 5.0 billion last year, due to 11% yoy higher labour costs incl. social taxes. As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses was down to 10.7% from 11.3% in 2017. For the full year, SG&A expenses[2] was Rub 7.6 billion, that was 11% yoy higher than last year. In contrast, as a share of revenue they decreased to 14.4% from 15.3%. Operating profit was Rub 4.2 billion, down 8% yoy, compared with Rub 4.6 billion in 2017. Operating margin decreased to 8.0% from 10.3%. in millions of Rub 2018 FY 2017 FY Change yoy Finance costs 1,611 1,775 (9)% Interest expenses 1,598 1,725 (7)% Interest rate, average 8.7% 9.8% Interest rate Rub, average 8.9% 9.9% Finance costs were Rub 1.6 billion, down by 9% yoy, compared with Rub 1.8 billion in 2017. The main factor was decrease of interest expenses (-7% yoy) due to lower interest rates as a result of debt portfolio refinancing. Average rates decreased to 8.7% p.a. from 9.8% p.a. within a one-year period. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] in 2018 FY 2017 FY Change yoy 2018 4Q 2017 4Q Change yoy millions of Rub Orders 19,573 20,983 -7% 6,141 8,762 -30% Backlog 17,152 14,467 19% Revenue 17,811 17,488 2% 6,613 5,141 29% EBITDA 2,390 3,148 -24% 1,191 1,034 15% EBITDA 13.4% 18.0% 18.0% 20.1% margin Lower order intake of Rub 19.6 billion was due to no large contracts signed in the reporting period, though recurring business grew by 17% yoy. Backlog grew by 19% yoy to Rub 17.2 billion because of a slower pace of revenue recognition of several contracts signed in 2017, that have execution period more than one year. Revenue was Rub 17.8 billion, up 2% yoy, compared with Rub 17.5 billion in 2017. EBITDA declined to Rub 2.4 billion, by 24% yoy, from Rub 3.1 billion, mainly due to increase of wages and a high base effect in 2017, when several untypical modular equipment projects were executed, that had higher than average profitability. EBITDA margin was down to 13.4% due to higher revenue and lower EBITDA in 2018. Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] in 2018 FY 2017 FY Change yoy 2018 4Q 2017 4Q Change yoy millions of Rub Orders 12,023 27,408 -56% 3,203 4,025 -20% Backlog 6,658 15,092 -56% Revenue 20,859 21,536 -3% 4,346 6,499 -33% EBITDA 2,883 2,592 11% 166 1,132 -85% EBITDA 13.8% 12.0% 3.8% 17.4% margin For the full year, order intake decreased sharply to Rub 12.0 billion from Rub 27.4 billion, because there were no large contracts signed in 2018. Backlog also went down to Rub 6.7 billion from Rub 15.1 billion, due to less contracts signed than revenue recognized in the reporting period. Both recurring business and large contracts declined. Revenue was down 3% yoy to Rub 20.9 billion, compared with Rub 21.5 billion in 2017. EBITDA and EBITDA margin rose on large contracts. Compressors[iii] in 2018 FY 2017 FY Change yoy 2018 4Q 2017 4Q Change yoy millions of Rub Orders 23,883 7,202 232% 15,811 1,268 1147% Backlog 16,688 5,186 222% Revenue 14,678 9,130 61% 9,371 2,481 278% EBITDA 1,758 1,143 54% 1,320 47 2693% EBITDA 12.0% 12.5% 14.1% 1.9% margin Order intake grew to Rub 23.9 billion, compared with Rub 7.2 billion in 2017, due to a substantially higher volume from large contracts signed in 4Q 2018. Backlog was lifted by order intake to Rub 16.7 billion, compared with Rub 5.2 billion last year. Revenue and EBITDA grew to Rub 14.7 billion and Rub 1.8 billion respectively, led by large contracts. EBITDA margin decline to 12.0% due to

