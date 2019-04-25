sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,98 Euro		+0,755
+1,79 %
WKN: A0MKD9 ISIN: US40418F1084 Ticker-Symbol: H2L 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HFF INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HFF INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,666
42,864
18:07
42,655
42,875
18:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HFF INC
HFF INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HFF INC42,98+1,79 %