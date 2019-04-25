Update refers to trading currency, marked in bold below. At the request of Atari SA, 341699106, Atari SA's SDRs will be traded on First North as from tomorrow April 26, 2019. The company has 255,679,056 shares as per today's date. One SDR represents one share in the company. The number of SDRs registered with Euroclear Sweden AB amounts to 2,245,282. Short name: ATA SDB ------------------------------------------------------ Number of SDRs to be listed: 2,245,282 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012481232 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 172709 ------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4000000 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 341699106 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 3000 Consumer Goods ------------------------------------ 3700 Personal & Household Goods ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 545 013 30.