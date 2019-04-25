sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,399 Euro		-0,019
-4,50 %
WKN: A0NEZJ ISIN: FR0010478248 Ticker-Symbol: IFGA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATARI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATARI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,386
0,40
17:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATARI SA
ATARI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATARI SA0,399-4,50 %