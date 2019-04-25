The global milk protein concentrates market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global milk protein concentrates market is the growing infant formula market. Milk protein concentrates are used in the production of infant formula as they contain high levels of encapsulated bioavailable calcium in their natural form. Factors such as the increased awareness among parents about the nutritional benefits of infant formula, increase in birth rates in many countries, and the growing number of working women are promoting the demand for infant formula. This will lead to the growth of the milk concentrates market.

As per Technavio, the increase in global health-conscious population will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global milk protein concentrates market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global milk protein concentrates market: Increase in global health-conscious population

The number of health-conscious people globally has been increasing due to concerns over the increase in the occurrence of health problems such as obesity, malnutrition, and weak immune systems. Hence, consumers are looking for protein-rich food and beverages such as dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and ready meals, which offer the right amount of health and nutrition benefits.

"Rising consumption of protein-rich products promotes the demand for high protein food. This is expected to impact the growth of the milk protein concentrates market as these products are used in the preparation of dietary supplements and sports supplements products," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global milk protein concentrates market: Segmentation analysis

This milk protein concentrates market analysis report segments the market by application (dairy products, nutritional products, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The dairy products segment held the largest milk protein concentrates market share in 2018. The demand for products such as ice creams, cheese, and dairy-based beverages has been promoting the growth of this segment.

North America accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. In this region, increasing health awareness among consumers and a rising number of people undertaking fitness activities are driving the demand for sports and nutrition supplement products that will have a direct impact on the demand for milk protein concentrate products.

