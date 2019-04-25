Findit, Inc.: Findit.com Offers Republican Candidate President Trump Along with Democratic Candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and the Other 20 Democratic Presidential Candidates Findit Accounts to Reach More Voters

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform that empowers members to get more out of their current social networking accounts announces the invitation to all 2020 Presidential Candidates to Join Findit.

In the age of social media marketing, running a Presidential campaign over various social networking platforms is now a necessity to garner votes in primaries along with the general election. While the democratic field has now grown to over 20 candidates vying for the Presidential nomination for their party, social media is going to play a key roll for many lesser known candidates that want to get name recognition over other candidates that include Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, who just announced his run, and of course current President of the United States, Donald Trump. In order for them to get in front of more people in an efficient way, they will need to find new avenues to reach potential supporters where other candidates may fall short.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated "Sure, the candidates can and will turn to traditional platforms that include Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Instagram which is a great way to get in front of your friends and followers. These are people that have chosen to follow you or be your friend. The key is getting in front of the people who may not know your name, your policies or dislike you - these are the voters that often determine the outcome of the primaries and the general election. Reaching these key voters with your message is imperative to have a chance in being the nominee and more importantly, getting elected."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk

Findit provides every single candidate a level playing field to reach the same amount of people as any of the other candidates with the same cost basis, which begins with a free sign up and no additional costs if the candidates does not choose any additional paid for services on Findit. Findit is an open platform, which means all of the content the candidates post through their Findit account can be seen by anyone who visits Findit. All posts from candidates can be crawled by Google, Yahoo, Bing and any other search engines. By allowing search engines to crawl Findit's pages, this content can now be indexed in search engines that can be found in search results when voters search in Google for names of candidates or specific policy positions. In addition to Findit being an open platform, Findit posts can also be shared from the candidates' directly to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, a number of bookmarking sites and from the soon to be newly launched App directly to Instagram.

The Findit App, which will be available through Google (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL) App stores in Android and IOS provides each candidate the option to download the App once it is live and post from their mobile devices from anywhere they are. Each post can include as many characters to describe the post, a video taken live from their device up to 10 seconds or a video that it available on YouTube or Vimeo, which has no time limit. In addition to unlimited text and video, candidates can also include as many pictures in each post and title each picture providing in their own words where the picture was taken and what the picture represents to the candidate. The other feature that can be included in each and every Findit post is a link to the candidates website or any website they want to link to. In a growing field of candidates on the democratic ticket, raising funds through online donations is critical. Having a link from each post in Findit will make it much easier to drive traffic to the donate page of a candidate's website to get your supporters behind you financially. Current President Donald Trump can utilize Findit the same way the democratic candidates can and not be concerned about Findit deleting or removing any of his followers.

IMPORTANT: Anyone will be able to download the Findit App when it goes live and will not be required to join Findit. Anyone who downloads the App will be able to see posts from every candidate regardless of whether they join or sign into Findit. Anyone who wants to share a post from the Findit App to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, through WhatsApp, Email or Text can also do so without signing into Findit. The only time a person will have to sign in to Findit will be to do a post, like a post or leave a comment on a post.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJHumJ6wkkE

With all the reporting on Russian Collusion in the 2016 election taking over the airwaves the past 2 years and the continued concern, Findit currently does not sell ads through its platform. The only ads Findit is currently serving up on its website Findit.com are provided by Google Adsense and the Findit App has been approved to serve up ads via Google AdMob.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uph2gTqY8HQ

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "For each of these candidates from Mayor Pete to Beto O'Rouke to Kamala Harris to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and maybe even more importantly President Trump, reaching voters where they are and getting their financial support through online contributions and in the voting booth is critical. Reaching them through online search and social media in these times is essential. With Findit, the Social Networking Content Management Platform, candidates will reach more people and more people will be able to share their posts from Findit to their friends and followers on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social sites. This is something they are not able to do currently. One of the best parts about using Findit is reaching the millions of people that are not on Twitter and will not be on Twitter because people are not required to join Findit to see what the candidates post."

Findit is offering every candidate that joins Findit their own unique Findit URL address. Candidates can contact Findit by calling 404-443-3224 to request the Findit address they would like or email peter@findit.com for your unique Findit address.

President Trump, we already have an account on hold for you. Please have Dan Scavino or Brad Parscale reach out so you can go live. Findit.com/potus.

Current List of Presidential Candidates Source Ballotpedia:

Joe Biden (D), a former vice president of the United States, announced that he was running for president on April 25, 2019.

Cory Booker (D), a U.S. senator from New Jersey, announced that he was running for president on February 1, 2019.

Pete Buttigieg (D), the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced that he was running for president on January 23, 2019.

Julián Castro (D), a former U.S. secretary of housing and urban development and San Antonio mayor, formally announced his candidacy on January 12, 2019.

John Delaney (D), a former U.S. representative from Maryland, filed to run for president on August 10, 2017.

Tulsi Gabbard (D), a U.S. representative from Hawaii, announced that she had decided to run for president on January 11, 2019.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D), a U.S. senator from New York, announced that she was forming an exploratory committee on January 15, 2019. She officially announced she was running on March 17, 2019.

Mike Gravel (D), a former U.S. senator from Alaska, announced he was running for president on April 2, 2019.

Kamala Harris (D), a U.S. senator from California, announced that she was running for president on January 21, 2019.

John Hickenlooper (D), a former governor of Colorado, announced that he was running for president on March 4, 2019.

Jay Inslee (D), the governor of Washington, announced that he was running for president on March 1, 2019.

Amy Klobuchar (D), a U.S. senator from Minnesota, formally announced she was running for president on February 10, 2019.

Wayne Messam (D), the mayor of Miramar, Florida, announced he was forming an exploratory committee on March 13, 2019.

Seth Moulton (D), a U.S. representative from Massachusetts, announced he was running for president on April 22, 2019.

Beto O'Rourke (D), former U.S. representative from Texas, formally announced he was running for president on March 14, 2019.

Tim Ryan (D), a U.S. representative from Ohio, announced he was running for president on April 4, 2019.

Bernie Sanders (I), a U.S. senator from Vermont, announced that he was running for president on February 19, 2019.

Eric Swalwell (D), a U.S. representative from California, announced that he was running for president on April 9, 2019.

President Donald Trump (R) filed to run for re-election in 2020 on January 20, 2017.

Elizabeth Warren (D), U.S. senator from Massachusetts, announced she had formed an exploratory committee on December 31, 2018. She formally announced she was running for president on February 9, 2019.

Bill Weld (R), a former governor of Massachusetts, announced that he was running for president on April 15, 2019.

Marianne Williamson (D), an author and lecturer, announced she was running for president on January 28, 2019.

Andrew Yang (D), an entrepreneur and author from New York, filed to run for president on November 6, 2017.

