Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on mobile analytics. With smartphones becoming the most preferred portal for the digitally empowered customers, mobile devices have become an efficient source of opportunity for companies to reach out to their customers. Mobile analytics offers a helping hand to companies in analyzing their customers and creating positive feedback loops. Companies use mobile analytics platforms to stand out in the competition and build better mobile experiences for their customers.

By leveraging mobile analytics solutions, companies can A/B test the impact of any changes made in the mobile app upon their audience. Based on the responses of users, companies can make further changes to gain better insights and cater to users' needs effectively.

Types of mobile analytics

Mobile web analytics

Mobile web analytics mainly focuses on mobile visitors to the regular site as well as visitors to a mobile version of your site. Mobile app analytics offers a detailed overview of the types of devices people use along with the number of new and returning visitors and the bounce rate. Additionally, mobile web analytics provides several other finer details such as referrals, advertising, visitors' behavior, social sharing, conversions, and much more.

Mobile app analytics

Mobile app analytics help companies track the activity of users on mobile apps. The number of downloads of your mobile applications can be gratifying, but what happens after the download is what actually matters. Mobile app analytics can help companies to gauge the usability of their app and identify any specific experience that prompts the users to uninstall it. Mobile app analytics also helps in customer retention, acquisition, referral and improving revenue.

