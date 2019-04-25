ASSYSTEM: First-quarter 2019 consolidated revenue up 16.6% year on year

First-quarter 2019 consolidated revenue up 16.6% year on year

·Strong like-for-like growth: 15.7%

·Ongoing very high pace of growth for nuclear engineering activities: 25.7%

Paris-La Défense, 25 April 2019, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a leading player in engineering, today released its consolidated revenue figures for the three months ended 31 March 2019 (first-quarter 2019).

First-quarter 2019 consolidated revenue

and year-on-year changes (unaudited)

In millions of euros Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like

year-on-year change* Group 107.9 125.8 +16.6% +15.7% Energy & Infrastructure 94.5 112.2 +18.8% +18.3% Staffing 11.1 11.5 +3.6% -1.6% Other 2.3 2.1 - -

* Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

Assystem's consolidated revenue increased by 16.6% in the first quarter of 2019, breaking down as 15.7% like-for-like growth and a 0.9% positive currency effect. The lower number of business days compared with first-quarter 2018 trimmed an estimated 1.2% off like-for-like revenue growth during the period.

ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

Revenue generated by the Energy & Infrastructure division advanced 18.8% in the first quarter of 2019 to €112.2 million (from €94.5 million in first-quarter 2018). Like-for-like growth was 18.3% and the currency effect was a positive 0.5%.

Revenue from Nuclear activities jumped 25.7% to €76.1 million (from €60.6 million in first-quarter 2018), with 25.3% like-for-like growth and a 0.4% positive currency effect. This continuous strong showing was led by demand for engineering services from key clients, with an acceleration in the Middle East where year-on-year growth came to €8.4 million.

Revenue for Energy Transition & Infrastructures rose 6.5% to €36.1 million (from €33.9 million in first-quarter 2018), breaking down as a 5.8% like-for-like increase and a positive 0.7% currency effect. Overall growth during the period was driven by the Life Sciences business and Building Infrastructure activities in Saudi Arabia. Assystem confirmed the ramp-up of its presence in public transport infrastructure engineering in first-quarter 2019, signing a contract with SNCF Réseau to work on the large-scale project to modernise the rail network for Paris and its suburbs - a contract that will create future growth opportunities for Assystem.

STAFFING

At €11.5 million, Staffing revenue was up 3.6% year on year, including a 5.2% positive currency effect. The division's revenue weighting between Oil & Gas and Industry activities continued to be rebalanced during the period.

HEADCOUNT

Assystem had 5,660 employees at 31 March 2019, compared with 5,608 at end-December 2018.

2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

16 May: Annual General Meeting

17 June: Ex-dividend date for the 2018 dividend

19 June: Dividend payment date

30 July: First-half 2019 revenue

5 September: First-half 2019 results - Presentation meeting on 6 September 2019 at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

30 October: Third-quarter 2019 revenue

