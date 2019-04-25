The global industrial computed tomography equipment market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of nearly 8% during the period 2019-2023.

The manufacturing sectors are majorly governed by national and regional policies, and there has been an increase in government regulations pertaining to product quality and safety in industries such as chemical and oil and gas. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for industrial computed tomography (CT) equipment as this equipment ensures that these machines and devices do not have any defects. Additionally, the adoption of CT testing equipment helps in avoiding product recalls or penalties.

As per Technavio, the growing opportunity for the use of radiography in additive manufacturing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global industrial computed tomography equipment market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market: Growing opportunity for the use of radiography in additive manufacturing

With the introduction of new technologies, there have been significant developments in additive manufacturing based on 3D printing. The 3D printing process has evolved from the prototype stage to the production stage as end-users are incorporating 3D printing in their manufacturing processes. The need for radiography has increased owing to the increase in the use of additive manufacturing, and CT is the most preferred radiography testing technology among end-users.

"Complex internal geometries of the 3D printed part can be inspected using CT. In additive manufacturing, CT is used for the identification of defects, confirmation of prototype that has to be designed, ensuring optimal use of raw materials, and process optimization," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global industrial computed tomography equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis report segments the market by end-user (automotive, aerospace, electronics, oil and gas, and other end-users), application (metrology, failure analysis, assembly analysis, and reverse engineering) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The automotive segment held the largest industrial computed tomography equipment market share in 2018. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the extensive demand for full proof quality control across manufacturing processes.

APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. The growing automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries in the region will drive market growth.

