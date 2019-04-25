sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,55 Euro		+0,30
+0,96 %
WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
25.04.2019 | 18:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sword Group - Results for the First Quarter of 2019

Sword Group - Results for the First Quarter of 2019

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Q12019_Results FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b75966d-2866-4f84-903d-c36f61b2c476)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)