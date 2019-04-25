Beter Bed Holding NV: New composition Supervisory Board Beter Bed Holding N.V.

At the AGM on 25 April 2019 Gabrielle Reijnen was appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding for a term ending on conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held after her four-year term has elapsed. Furthermore she will take on the role of chair of the Audit Committee. Her appointment brings Beter Bed Holding a step closer to introducing greater diversity into the composition of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding N.V. also announced that Bart Karis has been chosen to become chair. He will succeed Dirk Goeminne who will step down as member and chair of the Supervisory Board today. The company and Supervisory Board are grateful to Mr Goeminne for the manner in which he fulfilled his tasks as member of the Supervisory Board since his appointment in 2010 and later on as chair and thank him for his contribution. In addition, Pieter Boone was appointed vice chair of the Supervisory Board.

As of 25 April 2019 the Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding N.V. consists of Mr B.E. Karis.



Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation will do this through its international retail brands Matratzen Concord, Beter Bed, Beddenreus, Sängjätten and own wholesaler operation DBC International. All brands provide the best advice to their customers on all relevant channels including online. In 2018, the company achieved € 396.3 million sales with a total of 1,009 stores and an increasingly relevant share of online sales.

For more information

John Kruijssen

CEO

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 13211011

john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl (mailto:john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl) Hugo van den Ochtend

CFO

+31 (0)413 338819

+31 (0)6 25746309

hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl (mailto:hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl)



Please click on the link below for the Pdf of the press release.

Attachment