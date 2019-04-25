Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Health Sciences to Participate at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) ('Parallax' or the 'Company'), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, announces that management will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time and conduct individual investors meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30-May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. For those interested in meeting with management, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com or (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxcare.com.

