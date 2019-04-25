

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended lower on Thursday, extending losses to a second successive day.



Oil prices fell as recent data from the Energy Information Administration that showed an increase in crude inventory in the U.S. outweighed concerns over any shortage of supply due to the U.S. decision to end all exemptions for sanctions against Iran.



However, a halt of Russian oil exports to Poland and Germany via the Druzhba pipeline due to quality concerns supported oil and limited the decline in prices. Czech Republic too has halted Russian imports of crude through a Russian pipeline.



According to reports, Russia expects to resolve the issue of contaminated crude through the said pipeline by Monday.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.68, or about 1%, at $65.21 a barrel.



On Wednesday, crude oil futures ended down $0.41, or 0.6%, at $65.89 a barrel, after having spurted to a near six-month high of $66.60 a session earlier.



According to the weekly data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose by 5.48 million barrels in the week ended April 19, compared to forecasts for an increase of about 1.26 million barrels.



A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute said that U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 6.9 million barrels in the week to April 19.



