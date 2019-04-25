Dr. Mike Golpa: Los Angeles-Based Dentist Dr. Maryam Talaie Is Latest To Join The G4 By Golpa Implants Solution National Affiliate Network

A Leading Practitioner, Teacher and Lecturer, Dr. Talaie Adds Breakthrough G4 Implants Solution Diagnosis and Aftercare Services To Her Los Angeles Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Dr. Maryam Talaie, a leading dental practitioner based in Los Angeles, has become the newest prominent dentist to join the fast-growing G4 by Golpa Dental implants Solution national affiliates network.

Dr. Talaie has devoted her more than 20-year career to educating and treating her patients with gentle and minimally invasive dental care. A graduate of the University of Southern California, Dr. Talaie is recognized in the field of dental sciences where she remains current with the latest technology and research on the safest dental methods and materials available.

The G4 by Golpa Implants Solution Affiliates Network provides consumers with access to the exclusive G4 Precision Implant Dentistry, perfected by renowned dentist Dr. Mike Golpa (www.g4bygolpa.com) after years - and over 6,000 dental implant surgeries. G4 network dental affiliates receive advanced training by Dr. Golpa in the diagnosis and aftercare of the G4 Implant Solution. Patients have the convenience of accessing a local dentist within the G4 affiliates network to arrange for the exclusive G4 dental implant procedure and receive comprehensive after-treatment care.

Dentists within the G4 by Golpa Affiliates Network are fully trained by Dr. Golpa to provide follow-up care with patients after they undergo the surgical procedure, which is conducted at the G4 surgical centers located in Las Vegas, Dallas and Virginia. The G4 Affiliate Program empowers dentists to add a state-of-the-art dental implant program without having to incur any capital investment.

"Dr. Golpa has developed a truly state-of-the-art, superior procedure in the ever-growing area of dental implants. As a dentist interested in expanding into implants, I am excited to become part of the G4 network and bring this remarkable implant solution to patients throughout Northern California," said Dr. Talaie.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Maryam Talaie to the G4 Implants Solution affiliates network. Dr. Talaie is a passionate advocate for best practices in dental care and is highly regarded by patients for his steadfast commitment to proactive dental hygiene, self-care and maintenance. An organization is best defined by the company it keeps - and having Dr. Talaie as a member of G4 underscores the innovativeness and effectiveness of our Implants Solution," said Dr. Golpa.

About the G4 by Golpa Implant Solution Affiliates Network:

Dr. Mike Golpa's G4 Implant Solution is practiced in regions across the US by top dentists fully trained in the G4 implant procedure. Dr. Golpa's G4 Implants Solution has 'broken the mold' in providing advanced dental implants technologies, introducing a treatment that delivers a permanent bridge with titanium framework in just one visit. The G4 Implants procedure encompasses proprietary all-digital protocols and next generation milling technologies developed by Dr. Golpa that are changing the cosmetic dentistry landscape. In addition to the continuing expansion of G4 Implant Solutions surgery centers and growing number of dentists adopting the G4 technology, the popularity and proven effectiveness of Dr. Golpa's procedure has resulted in the government's approval to offer Medicare support for G4 dental implant patients.

