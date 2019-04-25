sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019

WKN: 898527 ISIN: US6700021040 
25.04.2019 | 22:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2019

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Conference call details are as follows:
Date: May 2, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Passcode: 5394082
Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"
Conference call and webcast replay:
Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, May 2, 2019 until 7:30 p.m. ET May 9, 2019
Dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 5394082
Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events", until August 2, 2019

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Its two priority programs are ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine. Novavax' proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com, and connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Erika Trahan
Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2000

Westwicke Partners
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
Sam Brown
Andrea Cohen
andreacohen@sambrown.com
917-209-7163


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)