Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2019

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 2, 2019.



Conference call details are as follows: Date: May 2, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International) Passcode: 5394082 Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events" Conference call and webcast replay: Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, May 2, 2019 until 7:30 p.m. ET May 9, 2019 Dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) Passcode: 5394082 Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events", until August 2, 2019

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Its two priority programs are ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine. Novavax' proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Trahan

Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations

ir@novavax.com

240-268-2000

Westwicke Partners

John Woolford

john.woolford@westwicke.com

443-213-0506