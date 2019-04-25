Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results

CALHOUN, Ga., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced 2019 first quarter net earnings of $122 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67. Adjusted net earnings were $154 million, and EPS was $2.13, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges. Net sales for the first quarter of 2019 were $2.44 billion, up 1% in the quarter and 6% on a constant currency and days basis. For the first quarter of 2018, net sales were $2.41 billion, net earnings were $209 million and EPS was $2.78, adjusted net earnings were $225 million, and EPS was $3.01, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges.



Commenting on Mohawk Industries' first quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, "In the first quarter, we delivered results in-line with the high end of our expectations despite economies weakening in most regions and a stronger U.S. dollar, reducing our translated results. While U.S. housing markets began softer and higher inputs increased costs, both are showing signs of improvement as we enter the second quarter. Around the world, uneven demand impacted volume, increasing pressure on both price and mix. We reduced our production rates to balance our inventories with our customers' demand and manage our working capital. Results from our recent acquisitions in Australia, New Zealand and Brazil are on track, and we remain optimistic about our ability to improve their market positions and costs."



"Each of our businesses is taking specific actions to adapt to the present environment. We are introducing new products to differentiate our offering and enhance our margins, and we raised prices to offset higher energy and materials. We have replaced high-cost assets, consolidated inefficient operations, enhanced manufacturing processes and reduced our overhead expenses."



For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales increased 2.5% as reported and 7% on a constant currency and days basis. The segment's operating margin was 9% as reported or 10% excluding other charges, declining year over year due to inflation, temporary shutdown costs and marketing investments partially offset by productivity. In the U.S., we implemented price increases across many categories to cover inflation and higher transportation costs. We are enhancing the value of our products with unique features such as slip resistance, greater durability and bacteria-resistant technologies. We are testing a fast installation technology and pioneering a new porcelain roofing system. The start-up of our new quartz countertop plant is on schedule and will complement our sourced stone and quartz program. To reduce operational expenses, we have enhanced body formulations, improved manufacturing efficiencies, maintenance costs and freight strategies as well as lowering administrative and selling expenses. In Mexico, we are growing by broadening our customer base, expanding our porcelain offering and supporting stores that exclusively sell our brand. We implemented price increases to recover higher natural gas, electricity and transportation costs. In Brazil, we have also recently implemented price increases to offset the dramatically higher cost of natural gas, which the government regulates. We are upgrading our mix with high-end porcelain and restarting an idled production line. As weakening markets increased pressure in Europe, our sales were driven by commercial, outdoor and porcelain slab products as well as higher styled mid-price offerings. We are realigning the production of our products in our European plants and reducing staffing to improve our costs, distribution and service. In Russia, our sales grew significantly, our product mix improved, and we are increasing prices to recover inflation. During the period, we completed our porcelain floor and wall tile expansion to support further growth, and we have begun construction for additional slab production and the manufacturing of premium sanitary ware to expand our offering.



During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment's sales decreased 3% as reported and 1.4% on a constant day's basis. The segment's operating margin was 0.1% as reported and 3.4% on an adjusted basis. As expected, operating income for the segment declined due to lower volume, inventory reductions, high material costs and LVT manufacturing variances. The segment's business improved as we moved into the second quarter, supported by higher retail activity and an improving housing environment. Our new ColorMax technology that blends earth tones was voted the best carpet innovation at the national trade show. The carpet price increases we have implemented are being partially offset by declining product mix. Our commercial business improved during the quarter due to new product launches and channel segmentation. Our recent investments in advanced laminate manufacturing technology are allowing us to expand our market and upgrade our mix. Our LVT continues to grow substantially, and we have a complete offering with different features under our key brands. We have replaced high-cost assets and are consolidating five operations and two warehouses, which will reduce our overhead and cost structure. We are enhancing planning strategies, increasing production output and reducing process variations to facilitate this realignment.



For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment's sales increased 6% as reported and 16% on a constant currency and days basis. The segment's operating margin was 14.5% as reported and 15.3% on an adjusted basis, due to volume growth and lower inflation partially offset by price and mix and productivity. The economies in Europe have been slowing, putting pressure on both our revenues and margins. We have been increasing prices on selected products to offset continued inflation and currency changes. The segment was impacted by start-up costs and under-absorption as our new LVT, sheet vinyl, laminate and carpet tile operations ramp up. In laminate, we outperformed the European market with our unique technologies that make our products the preferred alternative to wood. We have specialized our European laminate plants, so they produce either luxury or volume products to improve our efficiencies and costs. Our LVT manufacturing has substantially improved, and we are introducing more rigid LVT collections across our brands. We are making equipment modifications to relieve process restrictions as throughput has improved. Our new Russian sheet vinyl plant is operating ahead of our plan in both volume and yields. Our insulation results improved as last year's material shortages have been resolved and costs declined. Our new carpet tile plant in Belgium is operating well as we continue to build our specified and transactional sales. The Australian and New Zealand markets are under pressure as the economy and housing sales slow. We are raising prices to offset increased costs primarily from a weaker local currency, closing high cost extrusion assets and supplying yarn from our U.S. operations and other sources. We are introducing new carpet products with enhanced styling and performance and broadening our hard surface collections to expand our share of the flooring market.



All of our businesses are taking actions to enhance our results with the major focus on improving LVT manufacturing, U.S. carpet performance, managing ceramic headwinds and increasing utilization of our new investments. In the U.S., flooring sales started out weaker and have recently begun to improve. Outside the U.S., most markets have softened, and we are adjusting as required. Across the business, we are enhancing our offerings, reducing our costs and ramping up new plants to expand our portfolio. We continue to realize price increases to offset inflation and restore our margins. Our LVT sales are expanding significantly, and we are making equipment modifications to increase our volume and productivity this year. We are restructuring our U.S. carpet and laminate assets and realigning our European ceramic operations to improve our costs and results. Our acquisitions are positively impacting our results as we integrate them into the business. Taking all of this into account, our EPS guidance for the second quarter is $2.81 to $2.91, excluding any one-time charges.



We are investing in new products and geographies to drive growth and strengthening our organization to improve our execution. We are taking the necessary steps to adapt to present conditions and deliver greater profitability for the long term.

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.



Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words "could," "should," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," and "estimates," or similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements." For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company's products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform, product and other claims; litigation; and other risks identified in Mohawk's SEC reports and public announcements.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net sales $ 2,442,490 2,412,202 Cost of sales 1,817,563 1,707,510 Gross profit 624,927 704,692 Selling, general and administrative expenses 459,597 436,293 Operating income 165,330 268,399 Interest expense 10,473 7,528 Other expense, net (3,736 ) 3,998 Earnings before income taxes 158,593 256,873 Income tax expense 37,018 47,632 Net earnings including noncontrolling interest 121,575 209,241 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (10 ) 475 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 121,585 208,766 Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.68 2.80 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 72,342 74,453 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.67 2.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 72,646 74,929 Other Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) Depreciation and amortization $ 137,291 122,654 Capital expenditures $ 136,948 250,936 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Amounts in thousands) March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,668 114,843 Receivables, net 1,743,581 1,689,912 Inventories 2,338,125 2,044,962 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 501,591 447,322 Total current assets 4,688,965 4,297,039 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,674,435 4,460,793 Right of use operating lease assets 320,800 - Goodwill 2,548,997 2,512,615 Intangible assets, net 950,564 899,989 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 421,314 389,936 Total assets $ 13,605,075 12,560,372 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper $ 1,763,332 1,331,917 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,571,273 1,463,993 Current operating lease liabilities 99,642 - Total current liabilities 3,434,247 2,795,910 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,497,975 1,585,651 Non-current operating lease liabilities 227,595 - Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 868,213 801,878 Total liabilities 6,028,030 5,183,439 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 30,924 Total stockholders' equity 7,577,045 7,346,009 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,605,075 12,560,372 Segment Information As of or for the Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 898,352 876,548 Flooring NA 921,980 950,358 Flooring ROW 622,158 585,296 Intersegment sales - - Consolidated net sales $ 2,442,490 2,412,202 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 84,335 113,417 Flooring NA 649 74,748 Flooring ROW 90,431 89,060 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (10,085 ) (8,826 ) Consolidated operating income $ 165,330 268,399 Assets: Global Ceramic $ 5,503,807 5,029,225 Flooring NA 4,020,336 3,847,555 Flooring ROW 3,799,591 3,410,958 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 281,341 272,634 Consolidated assets $ 13,605,075 12,560,372

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 121,585 208,766 Adjusting items: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 39,495 22,104 Acquisitions purchase accounting , including inventory step-up 2,552 1,354 Release of indemnification asset - 1,749 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position - (1,749 ) Income taxes (9,152 ) (6,940 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 154,480 225,284 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.13 3.01 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 72,646 74,929 Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt (Amounts in thousands) March 30, 2019 Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper $ 1,763,332 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,497,975 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 105,668 Net Debt $ 3,155,639 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended June 30, 2018 September 29, 2018 December 31, 2018 March 30, 2019 March 30, 2019 Operating income $ 326,307 287,244 213,376 165,330 992,257 Other (expense) income (2,090 ) (706 ) (504 ) 3,736 436 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (959 ) (1,013 ) (704 ) 10 (2,666 ) Depreciation and amortization 127,048 132,972 139,092 137,291 536,403 EBITDA 450,306 418,497 351,260 306,367 1,526,430 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 16,042 19,890 20,412 39,495 95,839 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 194 7,090 6,721 2,552 16,557 Release of indemnification asset - - 2,857 - 2,857 Adjusted EBITDA $ 466,542 445,477 381,250 348,414 1,641,683 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.9 Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net sales $ 2,442,490 2,412,202 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days 35,681 Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate 73,145 - Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days 2,551,316 2,412,202 Less: impact of acquisition volume (119,891 ) - Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 2,431,425 2,412,202 Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Global Ceramic March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net sales $ 898,352 876,548 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days 11,549 - Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 26,880 - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days 936,781 876,548 Less: impact of acquisition volume (50,996 ) - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 885,785 876,548 Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Flooring NA March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net sales $ 921,980 950,358 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days 14,635 - Segment net sales on constant shipping days $ 936,615 950,358 Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Flooring ROW March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net sales $ 622,158 585,296 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days 9,497 - Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 46,265 - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days 677,920 585,296 Less: impact of acquisition volume (68,895 ) - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 609,025 585,296 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Gross Profit $ 624,927 704,692 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 35,602 14,498 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 2,552 1,354 Adjusted gross profit $ 663,081 720,544 Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 459,597 436,293 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (3,101 ) (7,606 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 456,496 428,687 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Operating income $ 165,330 268,399 Adjustments to operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 38,703 22,104 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 2,552 1,354 Adjusted operating income $ 206,585 291,857 Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Global Ceramic March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Operating income $ 84,335 113,417 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 5,263 3,561 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 204 - Adjusted segment operating income $ 89,802 116,978 Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Flooring NA March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Operating income $ 649 74,748 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 30,599 16,204 Adjusted segment operating income $ 31,248 90,952 Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income on a Constant Exchange Rate (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Flooring ROW March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Operating income $ 90,431 89,060 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 2,561 2,094 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 2,348 1,354 Adjusted segment operating income 95,340 92,508 Adjustment to operating income on a constant exchange rate 7,755 - Adjusted segment operating income on a constant exchange rate $ 103,095 92,508 Reconciliation of Earnings including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Earnings before income taxes $ 158,593 256,873 Noncontrolling interests 10 (475 ) Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 39,495 22,104 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 2,552 1,354 Release of indemnification asset - 1,749 Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes $ 200,650 281,605 Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 30, 2019 March 31, 2018 Income tax expense $ 37,018 47,632 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position - 1,749 Income tax effect of adjusting items 9,152 6,940 Adjusted income tax expense $ 46,170 56,321 Adjusted income tax rate 23.0 % 20.0 % The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods. The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions. The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.

