

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.35 billion, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $2.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $7.08 billion from $6.91 billion last year.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.86 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q1): $7.08 Bln vs. $6.91 Bln last year.



