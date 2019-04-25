

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $663.2 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $660.1 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $6.31 billion from $6.03 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $6.31 Bln vs. $6.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 - $2.79



