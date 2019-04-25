

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $726 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $666 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $2.76 billion from $2.57 billion last year.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $726 Mln. vs. $666 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.15 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q1): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX