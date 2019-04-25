

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $594 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $145 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $990 million from $920 million last year.



Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $145 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $990 Mln vs. $920 Mln last year.



